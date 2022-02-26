College elects management committee

Islamabad : The Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB), H-9, has elected new office-bearers of its management committee for the 2022-24 term.

The electoral exercise was held during a meeting of parents or guardians and college teachers to ensure an active role of community in the college's academics and administration.

The participants unanimously elected Shoukat Mehmood the CMC president, Shahbaz Mahmood the finance secretary and Asher Saleem and Kousar Parveen executive members from the side of parents and guardians unanimously.

Professor Ghulam Qadir Abbasi will be the general secretary and Professor Manzar Zafar Kazmi and Professor Muhammad Habibullah executive members from the college staff's side.

The committee will work under the chairmanship of Professor Javaid Iqbal Mughal, the principal of the college. The CMC has been established to bring together parents and teachers to support the college and assist it to provide quality education to the students.

CMC chairman and principal Professor Javaid Iqbal Mughal highlighted the importance of efficient and results-oriented collaboration between the community and the college so as to groom the potential of students to the utmost.

Newly-elected CMC president Shaukat Mehmood said the new committee would ensure a dynamic role of the community in uplifting the academics of the institution.

He added that he was zealous to interlink education with human creativity to involve students in learning experience.