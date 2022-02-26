11 gamblers held

Rawalpindi : The Bani Police have arrested 11 gamblers and recovered bet money of Rs16,300 and 11 mobile phones from their possession.
According to a police spokesman, the accused were identified as Osama, Waqar, Islam, Zahid, Faizan, Kamran, Arbaaz, Omar, Mubeen, Nisar and Salman.
The police registered separate cases against them.
