11 gamblers held

Rawalpindi : The Bani Police have arrested 11 gamblers and recovered bet money of Rs16,300 and 11 mobile phones from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, the accused were identified as Osama, Waqar, Islam, Zahid, Faizan, Kamran, Arbaaz, Omar, Mubeen, Nisar and Salman.

The police registered separate cases against them.