No death due to COVID-19, 72 new cases

Islamabad : No death due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 was reported from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours while another 72 individuals were tested positive for the illness from the region taking tally to 176,881 of which 2,329 patients had already died of the disease.

It is important that the population in the twin cities witnessed a day without reporting of any death due to COVID-19 on Friday after January 29. The number of deaths caused by COVID-19 was significantly higher in the region as in the last 27 days, as many as 113 patients died of the illness from the twin cities.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday reveals that the number of patients reported from the twin cities in the last 24 hours is the lowest in a day during the fifth wave of COVID-19 outbreak while the positivity rate of the infection has dropped down to below two per cent for the first time in the region since the advent of the fifth wave.

According to details, as many as 62 patients have been reported positive from ICT in the last 24 hours taking the total number of confirmed patients so far registered from the federal capital to 134169 of which 1,009 patients have lost their lives while 132,565 patients have recovered. On Friday, there were a total of 595 active cases of the disease in the federal capital.

Meanwhile, only 10 new patients were reported positive from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking tally to 42,712 of which 1,320 patients have lost their lives while 41,098 patients have so far recovered from the illness.