Gang busted, weapons recovered

Islamabad : Noon police have arrested two accused who were involved in looting hitch hikers, a police spokesman said.
He said that SP (Industrial-Area) Saud Khan assigned a task to the Noon police to trace those involved in looting citizens after giving them lift in their cars.
Following his directions, a team under the supervision of SHO Noon with ASI Yasir and other officials arrested two accused Abdul Mateen and Mehmood of a gang known as Baseer gang, who used to loot citizens by giving them lift on vehicles and offering their vehicles for public service.
Police recovered weapons and looted cash and car from their possession. Further investigation is underway.
Islamabad : The Islamabad Model College for Boys , H-9, has elected new office-bearers of its management committee for...
Rawalpindi : Stoves run out of gas even February is about to end, over 80 per cent consumers are facing zero gas...
Rawalpindi : The Bani Police have arrested 11 gamblers and recovered bet money of Rs16,300 and 11 mobile phones from...
Islamabad: Indonesian ambassador Adam M. Tugio visited Iqra University Islamabad Campus to have an interactive...
Islamabad : European Union representatives, key stakeholders, and government officials came together at the final...
Rawalpindi : A three days training workshop on capacity building of newly inducted faculty members ended at Pir Mehr...
Comments