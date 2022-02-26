Gang busted, weapons recovered

Islamabad : Noon police have arrested two accused who were involved in looting hitch hikers, a police spokesman said.

He said that SP (Industrial-Area) Saud Khan assigned a task to the Noon police to trace those involved in looting citizens after giving them lift in their cars.

Following his directions, a team under the supervision of SHO Noon with ASI Yasir and other officials arrested two accused Abdul Mateen and Mehmood of a gang known as Baseer gang, who used to loot citizens by giving them lift on vehicles and offering their vehicles for public service.

Police recovered weapons and looted cash and car from their possession. Further investigation is underway.