Book launching ceremony; mime, cartoon show held at PNCA

Islamabad : The Pakistan National Council of the Arts in collaboration with the Gogi Studios and the Ministry of Climate Change organised a book launching ceremony ‘My Tree Book’ along with a mime and cartoon show on the PNCA premises here on Friday.

The event was meant to enlighten youth and children about the negative impact of less tree environment on climate resulting in global warming and the importance of trees and forests in controlling the rising temperatures and Glacier Lake Outburst Flooding.

Nigar Nazar, renowned cartoonist and Illustrator has authored this book and lauding her effort, PNCA has organised the book launch ceremony-cum-show at PNCA's Auditorium in collaboration with Gogi Studio and the Ministry of Climate Change.

PNCA Director General Zahir Shah welcomed the chief guest, Malik Amin Aslam, Federal Minister and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Jaudat Ayaz, Federal Additional Secretary (MOCC) and Project Director (Glof) and Manuel Duran Ginenze-Rico, Ambassador of Spain Embassy in Pakistan.

He also thanked Nigar Nazar, the first Pakistani female cartoonist to present such an informative book with interactive style of description and illustration through cartoons which will definitely help and encourage the audience and public to overcome environmental issues.

Jaudat Ayaz, Project Director (Glof-IN/Additional Secretary, Ministry of Climate Change while recalling his childhood memories of seeing Gogi on TV and newspapers told the audience that Gogi was the popular cartoon character in 1970s &1980, while going to school and college he eagerly used to see Gogi cartoons on TV and in newspapers.

Malik Amin highlighted the danger of pollution on the environment through quoting an instance of piling up of plastic garbage equivalent to two mountains of K2 which he related with ‘kooray ka jin’ authored by Nigar Nazar in 2002 when he was State Minister for the Ministry of Environment. He applauded consistent commitment of Nigar Nazar to create awareness on social & environmental issues through her comic and record books especially "Garbage Monster/ ‘Kooray ka Jinn’ & ‘My Tree Book’ emphasising on impact of pollution, Glof & global warming on the environment and climate and the presenting the ways out to cope up with these issues. PNCA & Gogi Studios also presented " My Tree Book '' through the song ‘Aik Achai bhi Achi hai’, a mime and cartoon show which was highly applauded by the guests and students.