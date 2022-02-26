Islamabad: Sarmad Ali, president and Nazafreen Saigol Lakahni, secretary general of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS office bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of Attaur Rehman, group editor of ‘Daily Nai Baat’, says a press release.
The APNS offers condolence to the bereaved family and prays that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the loss.
Islamabad : The Islamabad Model College for Boys , H-9, has elected new office-bearers of its management committee for...
Rawalpindi : Stoves run out of gas even February is about to end, over 80 per cent consumers are facing zero gas...
Rawalpindi : The Bani Police have arrested 11 gamblers and recovered bet money of Rs16,300 and 11 mobile phones from...
Islamabad: Indonesian ambassador Adam M. Tugio visited Iqra University Islamabad Campus to have an interactive...
Islamabad : European Union representatives, key stakeholders, and government officials came together at the final...
Rawalpindi : A three days training workshop on capacity building of newly inducted faculty members ended at Pir Mehr...
Comments