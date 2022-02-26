Gas shortage persists

RAWALPINDI: Stoves run out of gas even February is about to end, over 80 per cent consumers are facing zero gas pressure. Long queues of people could be seen on ‘tandoors’ and hotels to buy food.

The SNGPL officials as per routine are giving policy statements to provide full pressure gas supply in all areas but in reality natural gas vanished from all areas even in end of February.The government plan to provide natural gas for domestic users at least to prepare three times meal in peak summer season had badly flopped.