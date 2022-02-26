925 trees to be removed to construct capital road

ISLAMABAD: As many as 957 mature trees would be removed to construct much-trumpeted 10th Avenue whose attractive layout plan is receiving admiration from people belonging to all walks of life.

The Environmental Impact Assessment Report showed that a total of 152 ‘sheesham’, 221 ‘safeda’, 162 ‘darek’ and 122 other plants would be removed to construct multi-billion 10th Avenue.

It is pertinent to mention here that an unofficial layout plan of the 10th Avenue has been posted on the social media that has immediately attracted attention of the people. Most of them are terming it a unique and stunning design that has never ever been seen in the capital city.

Six parks including three family parks, two cricket grounds, one football ground and a couple of walking tracks in sectors G-9 and G-10 would also be removed to implement the project.

The report proposed various mitigation measures that included incorporation of technical design measures to minimize removal of these trees, if possible such as change in alignment; and plan for compensatory planting of 8 to 10 trees against each fallen tree of similar floral function.

It further proposed to disallow introduction of invasive/exotic species and instead plant native species besides underlining the need for provision of animal corridors for their free movement, especially near the attractive sites such as water bodies.

According to the Capital Development Authority (CDA), construction of 10th Avenue is one of the requirements to cater for growing traffic and provide the hassle free environment to the commuters. It has been years when 7th and 9th Avenue were constructed by CDA that is taking most of the traffic from IJP Road and Srinagar Highway to Margalla Avenue (Khayaban-e-Iqbal) and centre of the city.

“We are cognizant of the city’s requirements and have opted to take up this initiative. Consequently, the residents of I-10, H-10, I-9, H-9, G-10, and F-10 sectors will benefit from the construction of 10th Avenue, and it will significantly reduce traffic problems on 9th Avenue and other roads,” it said.