‘Who says I’m becoming PM'?

LAHORE: PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif Friday said no-confidence motion was the constitutional right of political parties and no one could stop them from using it. He was talking to the media after appearing in a court in connection with hearing of corruption cases against him.

When a reporter asked him what would he do in just one year to correct the financial matters of the country if he becomes the PM after the no-confidence motion, he asked: “Who says I am becoming the prime minister?” He said Nawaz Sharif was his leader and he would do whatever he would ask him to do.

He regretted that he was maligned in front of the nation as he was summoned in the Saaf Paani case, but was arrested in Ashiana Housing scandal. Shehbaz Sharif said the court decision regarding Saaf Pani project was PMLN’s victory, claiming that he had saved nation’s money. The PMLN president said that PM Imran Khan-National Accountability Bureau (NAB) nexus had caused damage to the economy of the country. He said the "PTI tried to find corruption cases against me but they never succeeded," adding that even the “UK’s National Crime Agency failed to file any case of corruption against me in Switzerland.”