Poverty claims two lives in Umerkot, Matiari

SUKKUR: Two people committed suicide over the poverty issue in two districts of Sindh, Umerkot and Matiari, on Friday. Reports said the body of Jamal, son of Ibrahim, was found hanging from a tree outside his house in Kunbhar Muhalla in district Umerkot. Police shifted the body to a local hospital.
Gul Sheer, brother of the deceased, told the police that Jamal was doing a job in Karachi at a petrol pump to earn the bread and butter of his family but two days ago, the owner of petrol pump fired him from the job. He said his brother was extremely frustrated over losing the job and that abject poverty forced him to resort to such an extreme step.
Reports said another person, Kalo Kolhi, hanged himself with a rope from the ceiling fan at a farmhouse near Matiari district. Police shifted the body to a local hospital. Parents of the deceased told the police that their son had committed suicide due to poverty.
LAHORE: The Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association has decided to increase milk price in phases. President Lahore Dairy...
ISLAMABAD: Noon police have arrested two accused who were involved in looting hitch hikers, a police spokesman said.He...
RAWALPINDI: Stoves run out of gas even February is about to end, over 80 per cent consumers are facing zero gas...
ISLAMABAD: The food lovers would be welcomed to enjoy variety of international culinary delights from Saturday in a...
LAHORE: Veteran Baloch nationalist leader, President National Democratic Party, ex-senator Dr Abdul Hayee Baloch, was...
ISLAMABAD: European Union representatives, key stakeholders, and government officials came together at the final...
Comments