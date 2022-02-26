Governor’s Rule in Sindh can’t be ruled out: Arbab Ghulam Rahim

MULTAN: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Sindh Affairs Arbab Ghulam Rahim Friday said the Sindh was passing through a critical phase of bad governance, and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would bring a positive change in the province.

Addressing a press conference at Multan Press Club here, he said innocent people were being killed in Sindh, and recently six people were killed there just like pheasants. He alleged that representatives of the Sindh government were killing people there. He claimed that the people of Sindh did not vote for the PPP in the last general elections.

The Sindh government was formed as a result of a deal, he added. He warned that if the governance was not improved, governor’s rule might be imposed in Sindh. He said inflation was an international phenomenon and further increase was expected in oil prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan delivered a message of ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine to the Russian leadership.