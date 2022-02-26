Punjab to increase wheat support price

LAHORE: The Punjab government may increase the wheat support price for 2022-23. A senior official said the provincial government, in principle, had decided to increase the wheat support price from the earlier announced price of Rs1950/40kg for 2022-23. He added that the provincial Agriculture Department had proposed increase in the support price but the cabinet was yet to decide about it. It is learnt that two proposals are under consideration; increase the price to Rs2,200 or Rs2,050/40kg.