Geo serial ‘Jo Bichar Gaye’ reaches its climax

KARACHI: The drama serial "Jo Bichar Gaye " being telecast on Geo TV is heading towards its climax. The drama’s theme reenacts the events of Dhaka tragedy. Given the storyline, the drama lovers, particularly youngsters, are watching the serial with great interest.

Written by Ali Moeen, the historical drama is full of action, suspense and emotional scenes. In addition, the creative skills of director Haisam Hussain and acting performances of Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali and Talha Chahoor have added great value to the drama’s production quality.