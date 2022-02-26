Sanjrani, Qaiser hopeful of completing pending legislations

ISLAMABAD: Discussing legislation process in both houses of parliament, the Speaker National Assembly and the Chairman Senate expressed the hope the pending legislations will be completed soon.

The NA speaker Asad Qaiser called on the Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani here at the Parliament House amid opposition parties’ huddles for an anticipated no-trust motion against the government.

According to the Senate Secretariat, the chairman Senate said the both parliamentary houses have established good traditions with an exemplary coordination. Meanwhile, chairman Senate expressed deep grief over the sad demise of former Senator Dr Abdul Hayee Baloch in a traffic accident.

The Chairman Senate said that the political and social services of Dr Abdul Hayee will always be remembered and “we share in the grief of his family in this hour of grief.” Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Mohammad Afridi, Leader of the House in the Senate Shehzad Wasim and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Yusuf Raza Gilani also expressed their grief over the death of Dr Abdul Hayee.