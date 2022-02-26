Electricity workers to be protected

LAHORE: Federal Secretary Energy Syed Asif Haider Shah has assured the electricity workers’ union that government would take all possible measures to prevent lawlessness against electricity workers during the prevention of electricity theft and recovery of dues. In a meeting with All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA on Friday, the secretary assured that steps would be taken soon to purchase the material for the distribution companies for providing better services to the electricity consumers. He also assured that govt will consider demand of the union to give regular jobs to contract and daily labour workers.
LAHORE: The Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association has decided to increase milk price in phases. President Lahore Dairy...
ISLAMABAD: Noon police have arrested two accused who were involved in looting hitch hikers, a police spokesman said.He...
RAWALPINDI: Stoves run out of gas even February is about to end, over 80 per cent consumers are facing zero gas...
ISLAMABAD: The food lovers would be welcomed to enjoy variety of international culinary delights from Saturday in a...
LAHORE: Veteran Baloch nationalist leader, President National Democratic Party, ex-senator Dr Abdul Hayee Baloch, was...
ISLAMABAD: European Union representatives, key stakeholders, and government officials came together at the final...
Comments