Woman slain over money dispute

LAHORE: A woman was murdered over a money dispute in the Kahna area Friday. Police investigation revealed victim Yasmeen, who worked as a domestic help, had gone to collect money from a woman where she had an argument with her that led to her killing.

She was in possession of Rs40,000 when she had visited prime suspect Bushra Bibi. Asma, a sister-in-law of Yasmeen, told the police that she called her that Bushra was refusing her to give her money. Later, her phone was switched off. Late night, the police were alerted about the body of a woman in a carton dumped on a street. She had multiple knife cuts and torture marks on her.

The police in search of her identity engaged the locals who identified the victim as Yasmeen. The police have registered a case on the complaint of her husband Bashir and taken many suspects into custody. The police also checked CCTV footages in the surroundings where the body was found. A CCTV footage showed suspect Bushra and her daughter dragging a carton in the street. The police are further investigating.

Man survives after his car slips into Rohi Drain: A man hardly survived drowning after his car slipped into Rohi Drain near Sue Asal on Friday. The victim was driving the four-wheeler and going somewhere. As he reached near Rohi Nala Bogan Village, he lost control of his car and slipped into it. The victim survived drowning with the help of people and rescue teams. His car was also taken out from the drain.