Power supply suspension announced

PESHAWAR: Power supply will remain suspended from 10:30am to 04:30pm on March 26 and 28 due to necessary work at 132KV gird station, Gurguri. According to a press release of Tesco, the areas connected with 132 KV Gurguri GSS, 132 KV Tall GSS, 132KV Parachinar, 132 KV Ali Zai GSS and 132 KV Sadda will be affected due to this power shutdown. The company has regretted the inconvenience to be faced by consumers due to unavoidable maintenance work.
ISLAMABAD: The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby arrived at the Lahore airport on Friday on a three-day visit to...
PESHAWAR: The long-awaited syndicate meeting of Agriculture University Peshawar, which was scheduled to be held today,...
PESHAWAR: The Public Accounts Committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has ordered a departmental inquiry into four...
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Friday the political opponents of Prime Minister Imran Khan should now...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan will take up on March 1 the petition of leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ...
QUETTA: Two policemen were martyred and another wounded in an attack at Quetta’s Eastern bypass area on Friday,...
Comments