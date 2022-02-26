PAC orders probe against Agri Dept

PESHAWAR: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has ordered a departmental inquiry into four audit paras on the Agriculture Department and sought the report within a month.

The committee also returned papers of five more audit paras to the department for further verification. The PAC during a two-day meeting chaired by acting chairman, Member Provincial Assembly, Idrees Khattak and attended by MPAs Ahmad Kundi, Jamshed Mohmand, Salahuddin Khan, Dr Asia Asad, Assembly Secretary Kifayatullah Khan Afridi, Agriculture Secretary Israr Khan and officers from Audit, Law and Finance departments, reviewed a total of 39 audit paras of Agriculture Department.

Of these, 15 were cleared, five returned for rechecking and departmental inquiry was ordered on four paras. The constitution of a sub-committee was approved for the remaining audit paras.

The sub-committee will check financial irregularities and submit the report to the PAC in its next meeting. The committee was told that a case of two audit paras was in the court and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry was being conducted on one audit para.

The committee members expressed reservations over some shortcomings in record, financial management, etc and asked the department for a strict legal action against those found guilty and submitting the report to the PAC.

The committee issued directives to the department for taking steps to enhance per acre yield like other provinces. The members said the KP Agricultural Research Institute should be equipped with the latest research technologies so that wheat production could be enhanced to fulfil the province's needs.