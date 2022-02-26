LAHORE: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Friday warned that those bringing a no-confidence motion against the prime minister would be destroyed politically from a political drone, fired by Imran Khan.

Addressing a news conference at the Chief Minister’s Office here, he said the opposition should not underestimate Prime Minister Imran as he is very well aware of the situation and knows what decisions should be taken during such circumstance, adding that horse-trading should be discouraged in politics.

The coalition of three major opposition parties — PMLN, PPP and JUI — has recently tasked PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari to deal with the government's allies regarding the matter. "Nawaz Sharif has assigned horse-trading to Asif Zardari," Rashid alleged.

However, he added: "PM Imran Khan would get evenstronger after the failure of the no-trust motion. You will see that Imran Khan will face this game with valour." The minister reiterated that Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its tenure, saying that all national institutions were standing by the “elected and democratic government”.

He said any attempt to derail the democratic government would fail as the country could not afford any “political adventurism”, adding that the opposition needed to realise the intensity of challenges facing the country right now.

The minister said all PTI members and the government allies fully support the decisions of Prime Minister Imran, adding that those who would quit the alliance at this time would stand nowhere in future. “Those who would change their loyalties would not be able to face people in their constituencies in the upcoming elections,” he warned. He said any PTI ally, thinking of leaving Prime Minister Imran at this stage, would make a political blunder as the nation would never forgive them for changing loyalties. The opposition should prepare for the local bodies elections, being held within the next three months, he suggested.

Sh Rashid said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leaders, who were claiming respect for vote, were now contacting the government allies just to achieve their personal ambitions, he added. He said these elements were making an alliance to create unrest and achieve their personal objectives, instead of safeguarding people’s interests.

PMLN and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders had abused the national institutions in the past by uttering even individuals’ names, but they were eating their words now to get power. However, he added, they would definitely fail in their agendas, as politicians forget what they said but the institutions don’t.

To a question, he said he had urged Prime Minister Imran to hold talks with estranged PTI leader Jehangir Khan Tareen, but some members within the party did not approve off his suggestion.

The opposition, he claimed, was afraid of accountability process due to which it was trying to derail the government by raising slogans of a vote of no confidence against the prime minister. He said no restriction would be imposed on PPP’s long march as Rangers would provide them security if they would conduct the march. Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said India could not digest PM Imran’s successful visit to Russia; that was why it was spitting venom against Pakistan.