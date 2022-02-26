ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday directed all the concerned agencies like SECP, SBP, FBR, BOI and Ministry of Finance to work together to create conducive environment for the promotion of local industries, saying the government also has top priority to protect common man from the recent price hike in international market.

While talking to a delegation of the local industries that called on him along with Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, prime minister directed the concerned authorities to create a business friendly environment to encourage investors for rapid industrialisation in the country. He further emphasised that the development of the industrial sector is the key to socio-economic development. “We have introduced the compliance regime instead of NOC regime for the promotion of industries in the country,” he maintained. The meeting also discussed industrial development, to create more employment opportunities for the youth, and poverty alleviation. Meanwhile, PM Imran Khan said the ‘New Pakistan National Health Card’ is the largest programme in the country's history. He noted that the biggest beneficiaries of the health card are the poor and the members of middle class, to this effect, the PM has chaired an important meeting, which was attended by Special Assistant Dr Faisal Sultan, provincial ministers Dr Yasmeen Rashid and Timur Saleem Jhagra. He was apprised of the progress made on the provision of basic health facilities, health cards and ongoing projects in the federation, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The prime minister was informed that under the health card programme, a large number of people from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being provided free healthcare facilities. In addition, to improve maternal and child health, a complete monitoring programme has been designed to look after the mother before and after the delivery and child’s care till the the completion of vaccination.

The prime minister said due to the measures taken by the government, the rate of vaccination in the country has been increased from 66 percent to 76 percent, while in Punjab it has increased to 91 percent, which is being appreciated internationally.