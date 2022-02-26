Indus Motor 1H profit surges 112pc

Indus Motor Company Limited, one of the leading auto manufacturers in Pakistan, reported 112 per cent rise in its half-year net profit on the back of surge in its sales.

In a statement to the PSX, the company reported a net profit of Rs10.174 billion for the half-year ended December 31, up from Rs4.801 billion the previous year.

The company also announced an interim cash dividend of Rs30/share, which was in addition to the already paid interim cash dividend at Rs34.50 /share.

EPS came in at Rs129.45, compared with Rs61.08 last year.

Revenue for the half-year rose to Rs135.184 billion, compared with Rs79.645 billion a year earlier. Other income for the period also rose to Rs4.549 billion, against Rs2.456 billion the previous year.

For the quarter ended December 31, the company announced net profit of Rs4.749 billion against Rs2.955 billion during the same period last year. EPS for the quarter was Rs60.43, compared with Rs37.60 in the same quarter last year.

An analyst report of the Arif Habib Ltd, a brokerage house, said the noticeable jump in profitability was an outcome of high demand in anticipation of a price hike.

The company in a statement said that the overall market share of IMC stood at approximately 20.4 per cent for the half year ended December 31, 2021.

IMC Chief Executive Ali Asghar Jamali said, “Government’s favourable policies and tax measures, critical for a conducive environment to operate in, greatly contributed towards the cascading positive impact on revenues. With the ever-present Covid threat continuing to ease and demand skyrocketing, we’ve been able to meet every challenge head-on, meeting the high expectations our customers’ demand of us.”