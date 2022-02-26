PPL half-year profit climbs 19 percent

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), on Friday reported a 19 per cent rise in its half-year net profit, owing to a surge in its sales.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company reported a net profit of Rs31.138 billion for the half-year ended December 31, up from Rs26.105 billion the previous year.

The company also announced an interim cash dividend of Rs1.50 a share for the year ending June 30, 2022.

Earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs11.44, compared with Rs9.59 last year.

The company said its revenue for the half-year rose to Rs90.419 billion, compared with Rs75.811 billion a year earlier.

Other income for the period also rose to Rs7.278 billion, compared with Rs1.876 billion the previous year.

For the quarter ended December 31, the company announced net profit of Rs14.279 billion against Rs11.780 billion during the same period last year.

EPS for the quarter were announced at Rs5.25, compared with Rs4.33 in the same quarter last year.