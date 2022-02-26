Rupee hits one-month low on economic uncertainty

KARACHI: Rupee dropped to its lowest in a month on Friday as balance of payments pressures due to widening current account deficit, dwindling forex reserves, and Russia-Ukraine conflict sending oil prices higher, clouded currency outlook, analysts said.

The rupee closed at 177.11 per dollar, the weakest since January 26. It ended at 176.39 on Thursday. The local unit fell 72 rupees or 0.41 percent versus the greenback.

Latest economic data worsened concerns about the country’s external account position, with higher global commodity prices driven by Russia’s invasion in Ukraine likely to hurt the rupee in the near-term. Fundamentals such as a monthly record current account deficit and surging foreign debt are also expected to keep downward pressure on the currency, according to analysts. Fahad Rauf, research head at Ismail Iqbal Securities said the balance of payment issue was certainly the reason behind pressure on rupee.

“Remittances have dropped, the current account came in at all-time high, and the international commodity prices have surged which poses further risks to balance of payments,” said Rauf. “I think if the tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalate, the PKR can take a further slide.” However, real effective exchange rate (REER) would also decide the future direction of rupee. SBP reported status quo on the REER index on Friday.

Appreciation in the US dollar against other major currencies after investors flocked to safe haven assets also hurt the rupee.

Russia's attack on Ukraine has triggered adverse reactions in the global markets, with US imposing new sanctions on Moscow. In retaliation, Russia also said it would impose sanctions on western nations on the basis of reciprocity, according to media reports.

The dollar index rose by 0.8 percent, while Brent oil prices increased 6.6 percent on a week-on-week basis, according to data from Tresmark.

The current account deficit widened to an all-time high of $2.6 billion in January weighed down by whopping imports. The deficit came at $1.9 billion in the previous month.

The current account gap stood at an alarming $11.6 billion in July-January FY2022.

“The State Bank of Pakistan in its recent tweet stated that out of the total $2.6 billion of CAD for January, around $1 billion of imports are in kind and fully financed which we believe is attributed to the financing of Covid vaccines and oil imports,” said analyst Umair Naseer of Topline Securities.

“Outlook on oil prices would remain a key factor for Pakistan’s external account situation as oil currently contributes around 18 percent to the total import bill. With every $10/bbl increase in international oil prices, Pakistan’s import bill increases by $1.5-2 billion,” Naseer said.

Global LNG supply shortage and default of LNG cargoes by long-term suppliers have also been exerting pressure on our oil import bill. Not only has Pakistan made spot RLNG purchases at expensive rates, but its crude and petroleum products imports in volumetric terms have also increased due to lower availability of LNG in the seven months of FY2022.

“We, on the back of higher petroleum imports, Covid vaccines and higher than expected imports on transport, project a current account deficit of around $17-19 billion in FY22. This will be around 4-5 percent of GDP on newly based GDP. On the old base, it will be around 5-6 percent of GDP,” he said. “This is likely to be much higher than the SBP projected current account deficit of 4 percent of GDP on old base (2005-06) to the tune of $13 billion. Given the recent set of the data and outlook, we believe this will be revised upwards soon by the SBP.”