PSX picks up as markets price in Russian act of war

Stocks found some footing on Friday as world markets got over with Russian 'act of war' and went back to business, while some rewarding local financial results also shored up the sentiment further, traders’ said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index gained 153.73 points or 0.35 percent to 43,984.24, after shuttling between a high of 44,195.99 and a low of 43,805.04 points in trading session.

European and Asian stocks tracked a late Wall Street rally, as investors welcomed coordinated Western sanctions on Russia that targeted its banks but not did not block it from a global payments system and left its energy sector largely untouched. Oil prices also fell back below $100 a barrel after soaring on Thursday as concerns over supply disruptions eased.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said stocks showed recovery as global stocks rallied, while investors weigh strong earnings in banking sector amid higher global crude oil prices.

Strong financial results and firm rupee helped the market to end bullish, he said.

KSE-30 Share Index also ticked up by 41.07 points or 0.24 percent to 17,091.06 points compared with 17,049.99 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares decreased 119 million to 241.63 million from 350.05 million shares, while value fell to Rs6.737 billion from Rs8.752 billion. Market capital improved to Rs7.537 trillion from Rs7.498 trillion. At the end of the day, 200 stocks closed positive, 130 negative, while 26 remained unchanged.

Topline Securities Ltd said in line with international markets, the benchmark traded in positive zone for the most part of trading session.

Major contribution to the index came from FFC, MEBL, ENGRO, PAKT, and UNITY, as they cumulatively contributed 114 points to the index. On the flip side NBP, PPL, TRG, OGDC, and MCB together lost 107 points.

Indus Motor in its 2QFY22 result posted EPS (earnings per share) of Rs60.43 and interim DPS of Rs.30, in line with industry expectation. PPL in its quarterly result posted EPS of 5.41 and interim DPS (dividend per share) of Rs1.5, which was lower than industry estimate because of higher share of losses from associates.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Bata (Pak)XD, which rose by Rs110 to Rs2,100 per share, followed by Rafhan Maize that jumped by Rs266.67 to Rs10,766.67 per share.

The day’s worst performer was Otsuka Pakistan, which fell Rs16.91 to Rs210.10 per share, followed by Premier Sugar, down Rs12 to Rs565 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the market witnessed positive momentum as Western Allies see Kyiv falling to Russian Army within hours, whereas buying and selling were observed across the board.

Sector-wise support came from fertiliser (70.2 points), banks (25.8 points), oil marketing companies (22.1 points), tobacco (16.3 points), and vanaspati & allied (15.4 points).

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 33.25 million shares, followed by Flying Cement (R) with 15.39 million.

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included Telecard Limited, Ghani Global Holdings, Unity Foods Ltd, Cnergyico PK, TRG Pakistan Ltd, TPL Properties, TPL Corp Ltd, and Hum Network.

Turnover in the future contracts increased to 299.74 million shares from 180.26 million.