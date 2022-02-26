Weekly inflation rises 0.51pc WoW, 15.9pc YoY

KARACHI: Weekly inflation increased to 0.51 per cent week-on-week and 15.9 per cent year-on-year during the seven-day period ended February 24, showing the lowest yearly increase in 16 weeks.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data published on Friday showed an increase in prices of chicken (14.46 per cent), bananas (3.86 per cent), tomatoes (3.63 per cent), mustard oil (2.96 per cent) and prepared tea (1.72 per cent). The joint impact of the decrease was 0.61 per cent in overall SPI.

On YoY basis, weekly inflation has declined for the first time in 16 weeks; however, it continued to take its toll on lower and middle income groups.

Arif Habib Limited said 15.9 per cent YoY increase in SPI was “the lowest increase since November 4, 2021 (16 weeks)”. Last time SPI went below the 16 per cent mark was on November 4, 2021, when it was 15.21 per cent.

SPI is computed on a weekly basis to assess the price movements of essential commodities at a shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country. It comprises 51 essential items and the prices are collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.

SPI was recorded at 170.47 points against 169.61 points registered previously. During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 20 items increased, 11 items decreased, whereas prices of 20 items remained unchanged.

PBS data attributes different weightages to the commodities in the SPI basket. Commodities with the highest weights for the lowest quintile include milk (17.5449 points), electricity (8.3627 points), wheat flour (6.1372 points), sugar (5.1148 points), firewood (5.0183 points), long cloth (4.2221 points), and vegetable ghee (3.2833 points).

Of these commodities, WoW prices of milk, wheat flour, sugar, long cloth, and vegetable ghee increased; firewood decreased, whereas price of electricity remained the same. On a YoY basis, prices of all these commodities went up.

SPI for the groups spending up to Rs17,732; Rs17,733-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; and above Rs44,175 increased 0.34, 0.45, 0.48, 0.54, and 0.53 per cent WoW, respectively. On YoY basis, the highest increase of 17.34 per cent was faced by those spending above Rs44,175. The prices of domestic petroleum products are likely to surge by Rs6-7/litre after the international crude prices hit seven year high following the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops early on Thursday morning.

The government had already increased Rs12.03/litre on petrol due to an increase in the prices of crude oil in the international market 10 days ago.