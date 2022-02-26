Syndicate meeting of Agri varsity postponed

PESHAWAR: The long-awaited syndicate meeting of Agriculture University Peshawar, which was scheduled to be held today, has been postponed owing to apparent pressure from the Agriculture Department, Peshawar.

It has been observed that the agriculture department has been making excessive intervention in the affairs of the university, which is a so-called autonomous university.

The agriculture department in its letter to the registrar of the university referred to the two separate letters for the two different meetings of the syndicate - one scheduled to be held today February 26 and another on March 5. The letter stated that the first meeting has been fixed on Saturday which is an official holiday and the department would be unable to attend it. Also, there is no need to hold two meetings of the same body. Therefore, it should be postponed and rescheduled on another date, the letter stated.

The university administration in response to the letter postponed the meeting and rescheduled both the meetings for March 3.

The Agriculture Department had received the invitation for the meeting 10 days prior to it. But it pointed out the issue at the eleventh hour.