Mansehra tehsil mayor slot: PTI disgruntled group field own candidate

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) disgruntled group on Friday announced to field former district president Dr Ashfaq as candidate for the tehsil mayor’s slot.

The decision was taken at a meeting attended by workers of the disgruntled group. Ajmal Khan Swati, Hazara division governing body’s spokesman of the PTI, announced to step down from the tehsil mayor race in support of Dr Ashfaq.

“Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati did not honour his commitment regarding award of tickets to the party workers. And tickets were given to the family members of party’s lawmakers and senator in all the five tehsils of the district,” Dr Ashfaq told reporters after the meeting.

He said that the PTI had suffered a setback in the first phase of the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and would meet the same fate in the second phase as well.

“The history of the first phase would also be repeated in the second phase as none of the party workers was awarded the ticket in the second phase,” Dr Ashfaq said.

He added that the party workers were with them and they had decided to support him against the PTI ticket holder, Kamal Saleem Swati.