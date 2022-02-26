Rescue 1122 to launch service in four tehsils

PESHAWAR: The Rescue 1122 would soon launch its operation in four tehsil headquarters of the Mansehra district.

Special Assistant Chief Minister on Population Welfare Ahmad Hussain Shah told reporters that Rescue 1122 would soon launch its operation in Balakot, Oghi, Darband and Baffa.

“Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has formally given the approval of appointments of the staff and other formalities,” he said.

He said that another station of the emergency service would also be established in the Kaghan area to provide effective and prompt services to locals and tourists.