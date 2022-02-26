Rescue 1122 to launch service in four tehsils

PESHAWAR: The Rescue 1122 would soon launch its operation in four tehsil headquarters of the Mansehra district.
Special Assistant Chief Minister on Population Welfare Ahmad Hussain Shah told reporters that Rescue 1122 would soon launch its operation in Balakot, Oghi, Darband and Baffa.
“Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has formally given the approval of appointments of the staff and other formalities,” he said.
He said that another station of the emergency service would also be established in the Kaghan area to provide effective and prompt services to locals and tourists.
PESHAWAR: The long-awaited syndicate meeting of Agriculture University Peshawar, which was scheduled to be held today,...
MANSEHRA: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf disgruntled group on Friday announced to field former district president Dr Ashfaq...
PESHAWAR: The Public Accounts Committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has ordered a departmental inquiry into four...
PESHAWAR: Power supply will remain suspended from 10:30am to 04:30pm on March 26 and 28 due to necessary work at 132KV...
PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minorities’ Affairs Wazirzada on Friday said that establishment of...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University and Dosti Welfare Organisation agreed to award 5,000 US dollars to the all-around...
Comments