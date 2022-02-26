PhD thesis defended

PESHAWAR: Mohammad Asad Jan has successfully defended his thesis at the Department of Rural Sociology in the University of Agriculture, Peshawar, and has been declared eligible for the award of the PhD degree.

He did his PhD research on “Analysis of dispute resolutions council’s effectiveness in rural areas of Mardan district”. His supervisor was Dr Bushra Hassan Jan.

The thesis was evaluated by Prof Dr Robin Oakley, Dalhousie University, Canada, and Prof Dr Rosila Bee Mohammad Hussain, University of Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur.