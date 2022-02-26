Dean Bacha Khan Medical College resigns

PESHAWAR: Dean Bacha Khan Medical College (BKMC), Prof Dr Mohammad Fazil Khan on Friday resigned from his position, though insiders in the college said the board had sought his resignation.

Last week the board had sought resignations from medical director, Prof Dr Mukhtiar Khan and hospital director Dr Mohammad Tariq, of the Mardan Medical Complex (MMC).

Dean Prof Mohammad Fazil was the last senior official appointed by the previous board, headed by Prof Dr Fazle Hadi. He is a paediatrician and known for his humbleness and honesty.

According to sources close to Prof Fazil, he had become diabetic patient after his appointment as Dean BKMC, as he had taken it too serious.

Interestingly, the board had neither issued them showcase notices nor ordered any investigations against them. Also, the board had never received any complaints against them. Dr Mohammad Abbas, associate professor of medicine department, was appointed acting Dean BKMC.

Also, one BoG member Tariq Khan also resigned from the board due to reasons best known to him. He sent his resignation to firman BoG, Dr Mohammad Javed.

Chairman BoG Dr Mohammad Javed said all the three positions including MD, HD and Dean will soon be advertised.

He said in a short span of time the hospital has been put on track and more than 95 percent patients were now getting free medicines.

Similarly, he said the Sehat card has reached 50 percent and they wanted to achieve the target of 95 percent before June 2022.

Dean opted for resignation. Acting Dean appointed. Dean and also Nursing Director post to be advertised coming week Dr Javed said more than 100 vacant posts of consultants, faculty, and others to be filled immediately.

The BoG held a meeting with all senior most faculty members/ departmental chairpersons and removed misunderstandings about the institution-based private practice and sehat card were removed. The chairman said 25 ‘A’ class fully furnished rooms built as “guest rooms” but untilised decided to be utilised as executive private rooms with appropriate charges accordingly.

For IBP, Consultants were demanding more private rooms and beds. The board agreed to arrange them a separate new IBP ward. Also, on the directives of the board, all employees posted in personal houses returnEd to hospital for for duty. It decided to set up cardiac surgery unit and Cath lab.

The board also refurbished the Sehat Sahulat Card Secretariat which was an abandoned building and locked and directed to start functioning in two days.