Insurance ombudsman assures relief to business community

PESHAWAR: A memorandum of understanding (MoUs) was signed between the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) to address business community complaints.

The agreement was signed by SCCI President Hasnain Khurshid and FIO Dr Khawar Jamil during a ceremony held here at the Chamber’s House on Friday, said a press release.

Hasnain Khurshid said the business community faced insurance-related issues and stressed the need for strengthening collaboration with the FIO office.

He urged the office to take pragmatic steps to promptly re-address grievances of the business community and provide them relief.

Hasnain Khurshid suggested that the SCCI web portal should be directly linked with the Federal Insurance Ombudsman Office in Islamabad.

Dr Khawar Jameel fully agreed to the SCCI proposals and suggested the formation of a joint committee between his office and SCCI as well as the appointment of an official of the chamber as a focal person to take up issues and complaints of the business community on a daily basis and relief them promptly.

The SCCI president emphasized the need for an early release of outstanding dues of the business community by the insurance companies to ease their economic owes. He suggested the establishment of a central database system. He urged the insurance ombudsman to implement the SCCI’s recommendations to provide swift relief to the trader community.

Later, Dr Khawar Jamil assured the business community to take instant actions on their complaints and provide them relief at every level.

He enlightened the participants about the significance and key functions of the ombudsman office and asked the business community to approach his office to take prompt actions on their complaints.

Dr Khawar said the FIO had ensured the release of over Rs2billion payments through banks to affectees in the last three years, which is a major achievement of this organization.

He said as many as 1,800 complaints had been registered in 2019, which were gradually increased by 3000 and 3,800 in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Dr Khawar added the huge backlog of cases/complaints that occurred owing to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The FOI said the reforms process had been initiated, which was yielding positive results and ensuring quick relief to complaints.

A businessman, Ghazanfar Bilour, pointed out that public and private insurance companies had been looting people by using various tactics through means of commercial banks.

He urged the FIO office to take actions against the mafia involved in this illegal business and provide the business community prompt relief.