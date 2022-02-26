Angry villagers block road

PESHAWAR: The angry residents of Bazidkhel village here on Friday blocked the main Kohat Road for long to protest against the death of a local resident in a police encounter.
The protestors placed the body on the main road and blocked the main Indus Highway. Thousands of people remain stranded for hours due to the road blockade.The police the other day claimed to have killed a proclaimed offender in the encounter after he allegedly opened fire on the cops.
PESHAWAR: The long-awaited syndicate meeting of Agriculture University Peshawar, which was scheduled to be held today,...
MANSEHRA: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf disgruntled group on Friday announced to field former district president Dr Ashfaq...
PESHAWAR: The Public Accounts Committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has ordered a departmental inquiry into four...
PESHAWAR: Power supply will remain suspended from 10:30am to 04:30pm on March 26 and 28 due to necessary work at 132KV...
PESHAWAR: The Rescue 1122 would soon launch its operation in four tehsil headquarters of the Mansehra district.Special...
PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minorities’ Affairs Wazirzada on Friday said that establishment of...
Comments