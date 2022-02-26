Angry villagers block road

PESHAWAR: The angry residents of Bazidkhel village here on Friday blocked the main Kohat Road for long to protest against the death of a local resident in a police encounter.

The protestors placed the body on the main road and blocked the main Indus Highway. Thousands of people remain stranded for hours due to the road blockade.The police the other day claimed to have killed a proclaimed offender in the encounter after he allegedly opened fire on the cops.