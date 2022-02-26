CM says Imran popular leader of the Islamic world

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Friday the political opponents of Prime Minister Imran Khan should now accept the reality that he had become a popular leader not only in the country but also in the Islamic world.

He said this while meeting two separate delegations of elders from Chitral and Khaal Tehsil of Dir Lower which called on him on Friday to discuss with him public issues and preparations for the upcoming Local Government (LG) elections, said a handout.

The delegation of Dir Lower was led by member National Assembly Sahibzada Sibghatullah whereas the delegation of Chitral was led by the Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minority Affairs Wazir Zada.

Mahmood Khan said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had become the most popular political party of the country and Imran Khan was the only leader who had raised his voice for Islam and Khatm-e-Nabuwat at all international forums, adding now world leaders were endorsing the stance of Imran Khan on Islamophobia.

The chief minister said some political elements were afraid of the prime minister’s increasing popularity and had launched propaganda against him.

Earlier, an independent candidate for tehsil chairman slot from Khaal Tehsil, Shah Khalid, announced to quit the electoral race in favour of the PTI candidate Akhunzada Ishfaqur Raheem.

Similarly, a candidate of Pakistan Rah-e-Haq Party for the tehsil chairman slot from Drosh in Lower Chitral, Zia-ud-Din, announced to leave the contest in favour of PTI candidate Haji Sultan.

An Awami National Party candidate for tehsil chairman from Mastooj in Upper Chitral, Faiz-ur-Rahman, announced to quit the race in favour of PTI candidate Sardar Hakeem.

Talking to the delegates, the chief minister said the PTI would contest the second phase of the local government (LG) elections with full preparations and emerge victorious with the support of the public. He said mistakes made in the first phase of LG elections would not be repeated.

He thanked the candidates who had quit the electoral race in favour of the PTI candidates, saying their decision was absolutely correct.

Mahmood Khan said the KP government was working for the uniform development of all the districts of the province, adding during the last three and a half years development activities had been carried out across the province including merged areas without any discrimination.

He urged the party workers to maintain unity in their ranks, adding all party workers should stand by Imran Khan for making Pakistan a welfare state.