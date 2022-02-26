 
Saturday February 26, 2022
Peshawar

47 health facilities sealed in KP

By Bureau report
February 26, 2022

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission has sealed 47 healthcare establishments during a campaign against quackery in the province.

According to a handout, the Commission’s inspection teams carried out inspections of 152 healthcare establishments in Nowshera, Charsadda, Abbottabad, Malakand, and Swat districts.

