47 health facilities sealed in KP

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission has sealed 47 healthcare establishments during a campaign against quackery in the province.
According to a handout, the Commission’s inspection teams carried out inspections of 152 healthcare establishments in Nowshera, Charsadda, Abbottabad, Malakand, and Swat districts.
