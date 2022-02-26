ETEA being digitalised for transparency: minister

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash has said that under the leadership of chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, they were working for uplifting and digitalisation of ETEA to bring more transparency in the system so that both the people and ETEA authorities benefit from it.

The provincial minister claimed that the working capacity of ETEA had been increased by 500%, with five state-of-the-art heavy duty machinery.

This he said while presiding over a review meeting on ETEA Act and Service Rules. The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Higher Education Department and ETEA, says a handout issued on Friday.

Kamran Bangash issued orders to Special Secretary Higher Education Department Rashid Khan Painda Khel to submit the Act within a week in consultation with ETEA. Kamran Bangash said that in the public interest, ETEA had been given 5 heavy duty machinery to increase its result checking capacity, question paper making capacity, paper scanning capacity and overall working capacity.

He said that work on computer-based testing was about to be completed in ETEA, which would be introduced soon to bring more transparency. People can now apply online in ETEA and submit online fees, avoiding the hassle of standing in lines.