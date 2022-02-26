Russia to ‘partially restrict’ Facebook

Moscow: Russia’s media regulator said Friday it was limiting access to Facebook, accusing the US tech giant of censorship and of violating the rights of Russian citizens.
The regulator, Roskomnadzor, said in a statement that starting Friday it "is adopting measures to partially restrict access" to Facebook. The agency did not specify what the measures would be.
The Russian regulator accuses Facebook of imposing restrictions on the official accounts on its platform of the government-linked Russian television channel Zvezda, state-run news agency RIA Novosti and online media outlets media Lenta.ru and Gazeta.ru. Roskomnadzor said it sent Facebook parent Meta a request on Thursday to lift the restrictions and explain why they were imposed.
