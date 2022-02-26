Angela Merkel

Moscow: Russia’s media regulator said Friday it was limiting access to Facebook, accusing the US tech giant of...
Washington: President Joe Biden picked Ketanji Brown Jackson on Friday to be the first Black woman in US history to...
Athens: Greece has recovered more than 50 antiquities, most of them seized from the collection of a billionaire US art...
New York: A juror in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex crimes trial is to be grilled by a US judge after court documents...
Baghdad: In the stores and buses of Iraq masks are rare even as Covid-19 spreads widely, vaccines are viewed with...
Wellington: The tiny Federated States of Micronesia severed diplomatic ties with nuclear power Russia on Friday over...
