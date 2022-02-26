 
Saturday February 26, 2022
World

Micronesia

By AFP
February 26, 2022

Wellington: The tiny Federated States of Micronesia severed diplomatic ties with nuclear power Russia on Friday over the "unambiguously villainous" invasion of Ukraine, warning relations would only be reopened if Moscow displayed a "love" of humanity.

