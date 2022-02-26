Russia captures water supply route to Crimea

Moscow: Russian forces invading Ukraine said they had taken control of a vital canal to supply water to Moscow-annexed Crimea, which has been suffering from shortages for the past eight years.
Crimea received most of its water from Ukraine’s Dnieper River via the North Crimean Canal until 2014, when Moscow annexed the peninsula and Kyiv authorities blocked the waterway. Since then, Crimea has been facing severe water shortages, especially during summer droughts. The canal blockade has affected agriculture on the peninsula.
Moscow: Russia’s media regulator said Friday it was limiting access to Facebook, accusing the US tech giant of...
Washington: President Joe Biden picked Ketanji Brown Jackson on Friday to be the first Black woman in US history to...
Athens: Greece has recovered more than 50 antiquities, most of them seized from the collection of a billionaire US art...
New York: A juror in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex crimes trial is to be grilled by a US judge after court documents...
Baghdad: In the stores and buses of Iraq masks are rare even as Covid-19 spreads widely, vaccines are viewed with...
Berlin: German former chancellor Angela Merkel, whose conciliatory policies toward the Kremlin while in office have...
Comments