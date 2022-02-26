Medvedev, Nadal renew rivalry in Acapulco semis

ACAPULCO, Mexico: Incoming men’s world number one Daniil Medvedev will face Rafael Nadal in a repeat of their epic Australian Open final after both reached the Mexican Open semi-finals.Medvedev, who replaces Novak Djokovic as world number one on Monday, won 6-2 6-3 against Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka.Nadal moved into the semi-finals with a 6-0 7-6 (7-5) win over Tommy Paul.

British number one Cameron Norrie also reached the last four with a 6-1 6-0 victory over Germany’s Peter Gojowczyk.

Medvedev, 26, is set to become the world number one for the first time after Serbia’s Djokovic lost to Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely in Dubai.”It’s not easy actually to play a match when you get this (news) during the day,” Medvedev said of maintaining his focus after learning he will supplant Djokovic atop the rankings on Monday.Djokovic’s 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) upset at the hands of Czech world number 123 Jiri Vesely ensured the Serb’s reign will end.

“To be honest, I saw that he was losing, but I didn’t know that if he loses I’m going to become number one,” Medvedev said. “I thought that I had to do something big here. So then when I was receiving all the messages, well, I understood, OK, it’s gonna happen.

“The first goal for me was to still win today, because I’m here to try to win every match I play.

“But it’s definitely some great news.”

Medvedev will become the first man since 2004 outside the game’s “Big Four” of Djokovic, Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray to occupy the number one spot.

He becomes the third Russian man after Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin to ascend to number one.

Despite the distractions of the day, Medvedev needed just 70 minutes to dispatch Nishioka.

The Japanese qualifier went up an early break in the second set, leading 3-1 before Medvedev won the final five games of the match.

“He’s a tough opponent,” Medvedev said. “He knows how to return, how to run, how to make some crazy shots when you don’t expect it. I’m happy I was able to keep my composure to the end.”

Medvedev has lost just eight games in his past two matches and his latest win gives him a chance to gain a measure of revenge against Nadal.