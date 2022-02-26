TikTok becomes title sponsor for Pak-Aus series

ISLAMABAD: TikTok, a short-form video sharing android application, will be the title sponsor of the historic Test series between Pakistan and Australia starting at the Pindi Stadium from March 4.
This is the first time that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has gone into title sponsorship with the digital entertainment platform.
As the title sponsor, TikTok will provide a place where cricket fans can follow their favourite cricket content creators, share the best TikTok cricket content, and create their own special moments, reactions and celebrations around this historic series with Australia.
Alongside the partnership, the PCB will launch an official TikTok account prior to the series with a mission to inspire and entertain millions of cricket fans not just in Pakistan but also around the world with exclusive behind-the-scene content as well as current and archival footage.
PCB Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain said: “We have already established an excellent relationship with TikTok, starting with the HBL Pakistan Super League 7. Given that relationship, we are delighted to extend it further for the historic Pakistan-Australia Test series, which will probably be the series of the year.
