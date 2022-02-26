 
close
Saturday February 26, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Zverev fined $40,000 for outburst

By AFP
February 26, 2022

ACAPULCO, MEXICO: World number three Alexander Zverev, who was thrown out of the Mexico Open at Acapulco this week after repeatedly smashing his racquet against the umpire’s chair, was fined $40,000 by the ATP.

Zverev was fined $20,000 for verbal abuse and $20,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct, the ATP said in a statement.

Comments