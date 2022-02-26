Inclusive Para Sports from Feb 28 in KU

KARACHI: The University of Karachi is hosting the ‘Inclusive Para Sports’ from February 28 to March 3.
The event is being held under the umbrella of Binae Welfare Association in which blind and other disabled athletes from across the country are to participate.
The venue of this national event is the Department of Physical Education, University of Karachi.
The sports to be played in this event include football, athletics, archery and judo. Teams from Sindh, Balochistan, KPK, Punjab and AJK will take part in these sports.
