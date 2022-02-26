Sheraz Bhand moves into Sindh Muslim Sports Trophy semis

KARACHI: Sheraz Bhand moved into the semifinals of men’s singles at 1st All Sindh Muslim Sports Trophy Tennis Championship at Union Club here on Friday.
In the quarterfinals of the said category, Sheraz from Hyderabad thrashed Ahsan Ahmed 6-0, 6-4.
In the semifinals of men’s doubles, Shahab Khan and Adnan Khan beat Abdul Saeed and M Naseem 8-5.
In the final of under-11 singles, Amaan Sheikh smashed Ibrahim Zahid 4-1 to clinch the trophy.
In the first round of beach tennis men’s singles category, Eibad Sarwar beat Moeed 4-0, Saad Ahmed defeated Abdul Ahad 4-2, Hasnain Khurram won against Aqib 4-2, and M Ali overpowered Noor-e-Mustafa 5-4.
Comments
Sir beach tennis ladies single ki news kahan he commented 7 hours ago
Reply 0 0