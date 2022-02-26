Steering Committee meeting ends without any decision

ISLAMABAD: No concrete decision could be taken on the budgetary recommendations for the 14th South Asian Games due to the unavailability of the Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar who remained busy Friday in a party (PTI) meeting in Bani Gala.

Thus the 14th South Asian Games Steering Committee meeting ended without producing any results. In absence of the Minister for Planning and Development, no recommendations could be made on the budgetary allocations. Federal Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza and Punjab Government officials were present and contemplated on different issues confronting the Game but no concrete decisions were taken during the meeting.

“Asad Umar was to preside over the meeting and he is the authority to make recommendations to CCI when it comes to budgetary allocations. Since he was busy with party meetings, nothing has come out of the meeting,” an official when approached said.

He however said that some issues were discussed but that were about matters concerning the hosting of different sports events and the cities best suited to these games.

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan was out of the country and had already communicated to the Ministry that he would not be available for the meeting.

“The POA is a very important part of the committee. Besides the Minister in the chair, POA President’s presence is also a must when it comes to making decisions on important matters relating to Games hosting. POA president had communicated that he would not be available due to his commitments abroad,” the official said.

It is expected that new dates will be announced shortly for the next Steering Committee meeting.

“We have no option now but to organize the Committee meeting for the next available dates when the minister and POA president will be available. It is the Planning Minister whose approval is a must when it comes to forwarding the budget for CCI approval.”