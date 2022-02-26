IOC urges all federations to cancel events in Russia

PARIS: The International Olympic Committee (IOC), angry at the Russian invasion of Ukraine breaching the ‘Olympic Truce’, on Friday urged all international sports federations to cancel their forthcoming events in Russia.
“The IOC EB (executive board) today urges all international sports federations to relocate or cancel their sports events currently planned in Russia or Belarus,” read the IOC statement.
“They should take the breach of the Olympic Truce by the Russian and Belarussian governments into account and give the safety and security of the athletes absolute priority.”
CHITTAGONG: Liton Das struck a hundred and shared a record 202-run stand with Mushfiqur Rahim to set up an 88-run win...
KARACHI: The failure of the authorities to hold the 18th Sindh Games, due for last three years, has made athletes of...
ACAPULCO, Mexico: Incoming men’s world number one Daniil Medvedev will face Rafael Nadal in a repeat of their epic...
MADRID: Real Madrid have been allowed to keep a commanding lead at the top of La Liga, despite a dip in form that has...
ISLAMABAD: TikTok, a short-form video sharing android application, will be the title sponsor of the historic Test...
ACAPULCO, MEXICO: World number three Alexander Zverev, who was thrown out of the Mexico Open at Acapulco this week...
Comments