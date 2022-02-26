The home stretch

Pakistan’s total external debt increased to Rs21 trillion in December last year. In the PPP and PML-N terms between 2008 and 2018, Pakistan took loans of around Rs23,000 billion, while in just 43 months the PTI government has taken loans of over Rs8,300 billion .

Over the years, the PTI has also failed to establish a good system of government and control inflation. Unemployment too has risen. Given its failure to deliver, the PTI’s performance in the cantonment board elections and local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was no surprise. The government must work for the welfare of people before it is too late.

Shakir H Shamim

Islamabad