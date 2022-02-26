Most analysts claim that given the troubles between Russia and the US Imran Khan should not have visited Russia. However, it must be remembered that Pakistan is merely trying to improve its relations with Russia to get investments and push for the completion of a long-delayed, multibillion-dollar gas pipeline.

Pakistan’s primary aim is to get as many investors as it can to improve the country’s fragile economy. India too is trying to maintain good ties with both Russia and the US. One doesn’t see anyone having any problems with that.

Amir Hamza

Rawalpindi