Death ride

Motorbikes are a major means of transport for people from middle- and lower-class families and students in Pakistan. Most young people drive recklessly, resulting in numerous accidents.
Given the poor state of our healthcare system, many people die in these accidents. The government must ban underage riders and spread awareness regarding safety rules.
Alveena Kashaf
Lahore
Russia is the third largest producer of crude oil in the world and produces around 10 percent of the world’s total...
Pakistan’s total external debt increased to Rs21 trillion in December last year. In the PPP and PML-N terms between...
Most analysts claim that given the troubles between Russia and the US Imran Khan should not have visited Russia....
The biggest conflict between India and Pakistan is the long-standing issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and...
Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated several times that inflation is a global phenomenon. He must understand that...
Freedom of speech and expression is the foundation of a democratic state. Any attempt to impede it would be against...
Comments