Saturday February 26, 2022
Death ride

February 26, 2022

Motorbikes are a major means of transport for people from middle- and lower-class families and students in Pakistan. Most young people drive recklessly, resulting in numerous accidents.

Given the poor state of our healthcare system, many people die in these accidents. The government must ban underage riders and spread awareness regarding safety rules.

Alveena Kashaf

Lahore

