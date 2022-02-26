Age-old enemies

The biggest conflict between India and Pakistan is the long-standing issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Annually, billions of rupees are spent on beefing up defence in both countries. This money would be better spent if both sides focused on issues like poverty alleviation. Practically speaking, neither country can afford war, as the consequences would be unbearable and far-reaching.
Both countries must try to find a pragmatic solution to the Kashmir issue that is acceptable to all, especially the Kashmiris. That is the only way forward.
Faisal Ansar
Karachi
